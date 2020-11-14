George “Bruce” Stevenson Jr., 84 died on November 11, 2020 surrounded at home on his farm by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bruce was welcomed into Heaven by his loving dedicated wife of 56 years Betty Stevenson also by her side were their three children Robert, Thomas and Janet Stevenson, and granddaughter Martha Fulk. Bruce was also welcomed with warm smiles and loving arms of his late parents George and Carolyn Stevenson Sr. and his sisters Grace Richards and Margret Gene (Barney) Barnhart.
Bruce is survived by his grandchildren Robert (Kaitlyn) and Elisabeth Nelson and Reva (Brandon) Fulk. Also surviving him are great grandchildren Brady, Bryson, Kristianna, Arianna, Marley, Jaden, Jordan, Faith, Clayton, Caitlynn, Andrew, Daniel, Sara, Elijah and a very special great granddaughter Shania Lewis along with his brother-in-law William “Bill” Richards and several nieces and nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends. Bruce dedicated his life teaching, loving and providing for the ones he loved the most. The love and dedication of Bruce that was shared with his family will be passed through generations to come.
Family members are asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to Wellman Funeral Home in George's name. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.