Circleville - George R. Chaffin, 74, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021.
He was born on April 12, 1946 in Ross County to Lloyd and Pauline (Arledge) Chaffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Shirley Chaffin; brother, Gary Chaffin; and sister, Sue Ann Conners.
George is survived by his daughter, Tina Thornton; brothers, Lloyd Rick Chaffin, Danny Chaffin and Robert Chaffin; and sisters, Debra (Jim) Good, Brenda (Paul) King and Daisy (Tom) Handley.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.