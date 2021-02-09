Frankfort - George L. Echard Jr., 76, of Frankfort, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born April 10, 1944 in Ross County, the son of George L. and Frances V. (Morris) Echard Sr.
On Dec. 10, 1965, he married Marilyn G. Mingus, who survives, and they shared 55 years together.
Also surviving is his daughter, Stephanie Draise; his son, Christopher, both of Frankfort; special grandchildren, Cody and Justin Draise; sisters, Betty (Bob) Hougland, Sonnie (Eric) Melson, all of Chillicothe, and Sharon Vinson, Circleville; brother, Marlin Gene Echard, Plymouth, Massachusetts; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ryan and Rachel Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig Echard; a sister, Norma LeMaster; a brother, Ronnie Echard; two sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
George was an employee of Georgia-Pacific with more than 40 years of service, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Ross County Senior Citizens. An avid fisherman and mushroom hunter, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in the Mt. Tabor Community Church with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday.
Social distancing and mask are requested.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com. George L. Echard Jr.