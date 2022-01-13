Circleville - George W. List, 88, of Circleville, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 6:36 a.m. at the Brown Memorial Home in Circleville where he had been admitted the previous day.
George was born May 9, 1933 in Pickaway County. He was a graduate of Jackson Township High School at Fox in Pickaway County and was a lifelong resident of Pickaway County.
He had worked 28 years in production at Owens-Illinois, Inc. which later became Georgia Pacific Corp. He retired in 1998. He had also been a farm worker and drove a school bus for the former Jackson Township schools in Pickaway County.
George was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville; a 50-year member of Heber Lodge F. & A.M. #501 in Williamsport and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was the last of his siblings.
George is survived by his wife, the former Lynn Wallace, whom he married July 25,1970; a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Kristopher Knue, of Circleville; three grandchildren, Andrew Knue and his wife, Caitlin Hayes, of Columbus, Nickolas Knue and his wife, Cierra, of Grove City, and Gracie Knue, of Circleville; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will be observed and no visitation or service will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements are under the directions of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
George List