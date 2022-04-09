George Moore

Circleville - With much sadness, the family of George Thomas Moore, of Circleville, announces his passing on April 7, 2022 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.
Tom was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of the late George E. and Mary Helen (McMahon) Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mazzaferro) Moore, whom he married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tiffin, Ohio on June 17, 1967.
Tom is also survived by three children, Michael Moore, Marysville, Ohio, Ryan (Jill) Moore, Bristow, Virginia, and Maresa (Casey) Campbell, Upper Arlington, Ohio.
He is also survived by three grandchildren who added so much joy to his life, Liam Campbell, Grayson Campbell and Macy Moore.
He is survived by a sister, RoseAnne Wernert, of Sylvania, Ohio, and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Allebach, of Tiffin, Ohio; plus cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son.
Tom moved to Circleville in 1987 to open a new business. With his wife, he was the owner of Circle Printing until he sold the business in 2009.
Prior to that, he was employed as a branch manager and vice president in the operations department of the former Union Bank in Bellevue, Ohio.
He was a 1959 graduate of Bellevue High School and attended John Carroll University and Tiffin University. He served six years in the Ohio Air National Guard 179th Combat Support Squadron as a Staff Sergeant.
Previously, Tom had active membership in Bellevue Lions Club and served as an officer in the Huron County Bankers Association.
Currently, he enjoyed membership in the Bellevue and Circleville Eagles, Bellevue Knights of Columbus, Bellevue American Legion and VFW, Circleville Elk, and was a life member of Circleville AMVETS.
In his early 20s, Tom served as a Boy Scout troop leader. He was a tireless volunteer in his Bellevue Church parish, Immaculate Conception, serving as an usher, collection counter and assisting with church dinners.
For several years, Tom was the volunteer treasurer and rides chairman of the former Bellevue Cherry Festival.
Visitation in Circleville will be at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4-7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Circleville on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Graveside service and burial will be in Bellevue Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Foos and Foos Funeral Service will assist the family in Bellevue.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, 231 East Center Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 West Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or to Luther Home of Mercy, P.O. Box 187, Williston, Ohio 43468.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. George Moore