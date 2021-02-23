Circleville - George R. Ramey, 91, of Circleville, passed away Feb. 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1929 in Circleville, the son of Ralph and Edith (West) Ramey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Ramey.
George was known for his plaster work and was owner of Ramey Dry Wall.
He is survived by his wife, Judith (Holrine) Ramey; children, Sandra J. (David) Brown, JoAnn (Doug) Spangler, John (Cindy) Dieterich and Jim (Lisa) Dieterich; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Fausnaugh.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service on Wednesday.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
George Ramey