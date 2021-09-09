George Thompson

Ostrander - George G. Thompson Jr., 80, of Ostrander, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital ER.
He was born Aug. 15, 1941 in Unionville Center to the late George Gifford Sr. and Alice Melverna (Justice) Thompson.
On June 2, 1963, he married Doris J. Thompson and she died Nov. 19, 2005.
A graduate of Richwood High School, he spent the next four years serving our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. While in the Marines, he played guitar and bass in a Christian bluegrass band. Following that, he became an ordained minister in the Church of Christ in Christian Union.
In 1969, George moved to Circleville to attend Circleville Bible College. Following that, he worked for GE for nearly 20 years in the maintenance department.
In 1986 he came to Delaware, having been called by God to serve the Belle Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union (3CU) until 1990. He moved back to Circleville and continued pursuing his Bachelor's degree from Circleville Bible College during his 50s. While there, he attended Kingston 3CU.
Serving the Lord and bringing everyone he knew to Jesus was central to George's life, especially through his music. Starting in the Marine Corps and continuing for the next 50 years of his life, playing music to glorify the Lord was his constant calling.
George never knew a stranger and would never waste an opportunity to help a soul find salvation, through music or just through his genuine kindness and love of the Lord.
Just two months ago he moved to Ostrander and had found it to be one of the happiest times in his life and was looking forward to living out his days in peaceful retirement. Not only was George a fisher of men, but he was also an enthusiastic fisherman. He would never be without a pole in his car and a bucket of bait just in case he came across an opportunity to go fishing.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Rose (Jim) Chute, Richwood, Anna Nichole (Tom) Meehan, Ostrander; two sons, Daniel Gifford Thompson, LaRue, David Mark (Linda) Thompson, Circleville; nine grandchildren, Bryanmichael (Kim) Porter, Ashley (Benjamin) McWherter, Caleb Porter, Eric (Chelsea) Chute, Chelsea (Tim) Young, Charlie (Jessica) Davis, Thomas Meehan, Cadet Noah Meehan, U. S. Army, PFC Sebastian Meehan, U. S. Army; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Austin, Chiefland, Florida; and a sister, Louise Smith, Marion.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Keith Thompson.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Jim Timmons Jr. and Pastor Jim Pollard officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at noon.
His final resting place will be in the Price Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the family, to help with unexpected expenses, in care of Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. George Thompson