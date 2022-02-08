Circleville - George W. Haney, age 92, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his residence on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
His loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy "Dotty" Bowling Haney, was by his side.
George was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Hanging Rock, Ohio to M.B. Haney and Ruth Cooper Haney.
He graduated from Logan High School, and attended Tusculum College, Greeneville, Tennessee.
He served three years in the United States Marine Corps.
George followed in his father's footsteps as a loan officer and branch manager at The City Loan and Savings, working in seven different communities over 20 years. In 1969, he was appointed vice-president of the First National Bank of Circleville (which later merged with Bank One and JPMorgan Chase).
Following his retirement from Bank One, he became a loan officer at Citizens Bank of Ashville.
George was a member of the Circleville Elks Lodge 77; Circleville Detachment of the Marine Corps League; AMVETS Post 2256 Circleville; past president and chairman of Pickaway County United Way; and past member of the Brown Memorial Home Board of Governors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers-in-law, Dr. Albert Leonard, and George Bowling.
He is survived by his wife; sons, John Haney, Circleville, and William (Lori) Haney, Circleville; grandson, Ryan Haney, Circleville; step-granddaughters, Allyson (Kelsey) Eversole, Williamsport, and Sierra Tracy, Circleville; sister, Helen Leonard, Charleston, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Frank (Jane) Bowling, Circleville; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Bowling, Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Scheoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in George's memory to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082, or a charity of your choice.
George W. Haney