Circleville - Georgetta Cattran, 85, of Circleville, passed away on April 20, 2021.
She was born on May 22, 1935 in Portsmouth to George and Mildred (Benner) Truman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Cattran; brother, Charles Truman; and sister, Lucille Lemaster.
Georgetta is survived by her daughter, Teri (Joe) Mogan; grandchildren, Danielle (Branden) Stultz, Casse (Jeff) West, Brooke Leatherwood; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kennedy West and Xander Simpkins; and by brother, Paul (June) Truman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Friday from 1-3 p.m.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Mount Carmel Hospice, nurse Dani Jeskey and Dr. Ehab Hussein.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Georgetta Cattran