Chillicothe - Georgetta Dean Jones, 97, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born Dec. 21, 1923, to Charles and Mertle (Koon) Wolfe in Yellowbud/Chillicothe, Ohio.
Georgetta was one of nine children. John, Louise, Bertha, Beulah, Margaret, Nellie, and Pauline whom have all passed. Her brother, Charles Wolfe, survives.
She was married to John William Dean and later to Burton Jones, who both preceded her in death.
Georgetta and John had seven children. Marvin and Janice have passed. She is survived by Judy (Bill) Alderman, Larry (Jeanette) Dean, John (Cindy) Dean, Pamela (Rudy) Long and Connie Dean.
Georgetta will also be missed by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a great cook, loved to eat, visit friends and family, and dance when she could. Georgetta was a good-hearted person loved by everyone. She loved God and life and will be missed by all.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to a funeral service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the funeral home to assist with the cost of services.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages for the family. Georgetta D. Jones