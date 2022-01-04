Mechanicsburg - Georgia (Terry) Bline Bumgarner, 88, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in the Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Georgia Bline Bumgarner
