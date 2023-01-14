Gerald F Bowers

Circleville - Gerald "Jerry" Bowers was born April 10, 1932 to the late George and Susan Bowers. Jerry grew up on the family farm on Hagerty Road where he was born and where family still lives today. This is where he was at the time of his passing. He was back "home" under the loving care of his wife, daughters, grandson Joshua and granddaughter Shawnae. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Delores "Dee" Bowers; daughters Reverend Vicki Bowers Davis and Kathy Bowers; grandchildren Joshua (Katie) Bowers, Shawnae Davis, Keith Austin (Liz) Davis, Jerry Bowers (Kaity) Davis; great-grandchildren Susan Adkins, Kolton, Delia, Paisley, Ella and Gerald Asher Davis. He is also survived by his brother Harold Bowers and sister-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Bowers as well as many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Jerry". Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved grandma Kate and grandpa Jacob, his parents, brothers, George Bowers, Jr. and Rojer Bowers and son-in-law Reverend Keith Davis. Jerry was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Following his return from the Navy Jerry went to work at the DuPont Circleville Facility in 1954. He was one of the original employees, literally working his way from the ground up. He retired from DuPont after 38 years of service. While he and Dee did some traveling Jerry was most happy at home with her and his family, who he put first above anything else. Over the years he attended many band events, ballgames, concerts throughout his children's, grandchildren's and when possible great grandchildren's events. For years he was both the cheering section and "cameraman" with many memories documented throughout the years thanks to him.
Jerry lived a simple life but enjoyed the many home projects he and Dee took on over the years. They have been teased that they in fact were the "original" Chip and Joanna Gaines of remodeling. Besides remodeling old homes, his "hobbies" were watching birds and "piddling" in his shop as he called it. He often restored wood floors, woodwork, furniture etc. His "touch" is in many of the family homes. He enjoyed being outside working in nature. He loved to mow out on the family farm and in town. He was known for years for his "green velvet" lawn on Main Street. Even throughout his illness Jerry was smiling. His caregivers always commented on what a gentle, sweet natured man he was. He won the respect and admiration of those who only recently met him during his illness, thanking them for every part of caregiving that they did for him. One lady stopped by to tell say she considered him an "American Treasure" for how he treated everyone with his grace and dignity during his illness. The family will receive friends on Monday January 16 from 11-2pm with the funeral to follow at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. In lieu of flowers contributions in his honor can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Circleville or to your favorite charity in his name. We also request that you consider donating bird feeders and seed to nursing homes and like facilities with their permission. Jerry's short stay in Brown showed how just watching the birds outside his window, like he did when he was at home, was a comfort. The family would like to thank Berger Hospital Staff, Brown Memorial Staff, Berger Hospice and the transportation companies who respectfully transferred Jerry between facilities as needed. Gerald F Bowers
