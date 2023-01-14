Gerald F Bowers

Circleville - Gerald "Jerry" Bowers was born April 10, 1932 to the late George and Susan Bowers. Jerry grew up on the family farm on Hagerty Road where he was born and where family still lives today. This is where he was at the time of his passing. He was back "home" under the loving care of his wife, daughters, grandson Joshua and granddaughter Shawnae. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Delores "Dee" Bowers; daughters Reverend Vicki Bowers Davis and Kathy Bowers; grandchildren Joshua (Katie) Bowers, Shawnae Davis, Keith Austin (Liz) Davis, Jerry Bowers (Kaity) Davis; great-grandchildren Susan Adkins, Kolton, Delia, Paisley, Ella and Gerald Asher Davis. He is also survived by his brother Harold Bowers and sister-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Bowers as well as many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Jerry". Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved grandma Kate and grandpa Jacob, his parents, brothers, George Bowers, Jr. and Rojer Bowers and son-in-law Reverend Keith Davis. Jerry was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Following his return from the Navy Jerry went to work at the DuPont Circleville Facility in 1954. He was one of the original employees, literally working his way from the ground up. He retired from DuPont after 38 years of service. While he and Dee did some traveling Jerry was most happy at home with her and his family, who he put first above anything else. Over the years he attended many band events, ballgames, concerts throughout his children's, grandchildren's and when possible great grandchildren's events. For years he was both the cheering section and "cameraman" with many memories documented throughout the years thanks to him.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments