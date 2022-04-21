Circleville - Gerald J. Voss, 87, of Circleville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Norwich Springs Health Campus of Hilliard.
He was born on August 31, 1934 to the late Charles and Jenny (Hoek) Voss in Fulton, IL. Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Fulton H.S. and The University of Illinois in 1958 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He retired from John Deere in Columbus after 35 plus years of service. Jerry then worked with Ed Johnson at Agri Country and was instrumental in launching the Ohio Country Journal. He was a member of Logan Elm Baptist Church, the Adelphi Community Band, the Pumpkin Show Band, and the Coffee Club Group that would meet at Berger Hospital. Jerry enjoyed driving to Stages Pond and the former Sturm & Dillard Gravel Pit to watch the ducks and other wildlife. As a pastime he enjoyed mowing on Bell Station Road and volunteered mowing at Floral Hills Memory Gardens at Little Walnut.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Lillie L. (Shipma) Voss in January 2018; daughter Jeri Lu Voss in February 2022.
Jerry is survived by his children, Jeff (Cheryl) Voss of Powell, Jim (Becky) Voss of Delaware, and Jon (Rhonda) Voss of Circleville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday April 24, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Pastor David Atkinson officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Reber Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Shipma/Voss Family Scholarship Fund C/O Logan Elm Baptist Church 22530 Bolender Pontious Rd. Circleville 43113. (This is for College Scholarships). Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Gerald J. Voss