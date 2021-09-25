Circleville - Gerald L. McNichols, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 22, 2021. He was born May 29, 1949, to George Lemuel McNichols and Nina (Hart) McNichols.
He was preceded in death by parents, stepmother Ida Mae McNichols, siblings Norman "Jack," Albert "Dude," Dallas, Imogene McNichols, Virginia Nelson, and Sharon Leasure.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served honorably in the United States Army. He lived a life of old-fashioned values including hard work and a love for his family by whom he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children Angela (Brian) Sempek, Laura McNichols, Thomas Brungs, and Felicia (Christopher) Dodge, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, siblings Paul (Elaine) McNichols, Barb (George) Myers, Goldie Mueller, Dorothy Vincent and Mildred Hartshorn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gerald McNichols