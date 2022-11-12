Laurelville - Gerald Platz, 87, of Laurelville passed away on November 8, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1935 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Donald and Rose (Russell) Platz. He was former owner of Kingston Vault Service. He was an Army Veteran. In addition to his parents her was preceded in death by a daughter Amy Karr and a grand daughter Chelsea Karr. Gerald is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty (Gleaton) Platz, children Susan (Bill) Stephenson, David (Mickey Jee) Platz, Donna Collier, Mary Brokaw, Bobby (Helen) Platz and Kris Hamner, grandchildren Jennifer (Leo) Poupart, Scott Hart, Beth (Justin) Smith, Rachael (BJ) Brown, Ryan (Samantha) Brokaw, Angie (Jeff) Hines Treaver (Megan) Karr, Shelby (Will) Minshall, Angie (Jeff) Hines, Mandy Platz -Martin, Jonah Platz, Jerica Platz, Brianna Hamner, Dimitri Hutchison and Cyranda Hutchison, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Promedica Hospice and the staff of Embassy of Valley View, Frankfort for the loving care Jerry received. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gerald Platz
