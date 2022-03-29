Circleville - Geraldine Combs McCain, 77, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
She was born Sept. 12, 1944 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Farris and Margaret (Patrick) Combs.
On June 3, 1967, she wed Ronald E. McCain, who preceded her in death.
Geral is also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence Combs, Herman Combs, Junior Ray Combs, and Jonny Darrell Combs; sisters, Marie Lively, Shirley Ogilbee and Retha Ritchie, who was like a second mom to her; and grandson, Tanner Jo Lehr.
She was raised in the community of Bearville, Kentucky, Geral attended Big Branch and Hindman Settlement Schools.
From her self-sustaining upbringing and through all her medical challenges and personal losses, Geral always maintained a sense of humor. She was gifted with a contagious laugh, quick wit, and the ability to see good in everyone, she held no grudges.
Geral, affectionately known as "Nan," spent her lifetime caring for her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed yard sales, reading, watching classic movies, and listening to all genres of music with some of her favorites being, Tom Petty, Bob Marley, CCR and Neil Diamond.
Her most joyous pastime, however, was spending quality time with her great-grandson, Jaxson.
Geral is survived by her daughters, Jamie (Lonnie) Hawk, of Kingston, Heather Saunders, of Circleville; son, Matthew McCain, of Circleville; grandsons, Wesley (Brooke) McCain, Trevor (Jess) Saunders and Chase (Sabrina) Lehr; great-grandson, Jaxson Lehr; many nieces, nephews, including special nieces, Brenda Campbell and Patty Conway; several cousins; lifelong friends; and feline companions, Mabelboy and Lily.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery Circleville, Ohio with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Special thanks to Dr. Nancy Alkire and Heartland Hospice for your kindness and compassion during a very difficult time.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book. Geraldine McCain