Ashville - Geraldine (Jerri) Mowry, 77, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Born Sept. 11, 1944 and beloved wife of James Mowry, loving mother of Michael (Malinda) Mowry, Robert (Marlene) Mowry and Jamie (Gordon) Kimberly, and loving grandmother to five. Daughter of Wilma Jernigan and was one of 12 siblings.
Her many successes include 51 years of marriage, starting her own company in 1984, Footsteps by Mowry, specializing in original creations and reproductions of porcelain dolls and raising three children while her husband was deployed as a naval aviator.
There will be a mass at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation, Berry College Eagles-Berry College Advancement Office, P.O. Box 490069, Mount Berry, Georgia, 30149 in support of the bald eagles she loved watching.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Geraldine Mowry