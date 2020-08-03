Gerry Puckett left this world to enter his eternal home in Heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
At the age of 69, Gerry is now reunited with his mother, Betty, his father, William, and his brothers, Ronald and George.
Gerry was an honorable man who served in the United States Air Force (1969-1973). Those who knew Gerry admired his devotion to his wife of 47 years, Geraldine, his honest approach to life, discipline, dedication and strong work ethic that could be considered second to none.
Gerry resided much of his life in Circleville before moving to South Bloomfield. In 2016, Gerry retired from Dupont in Circleville after an incredible 42 years of service.
Adding to his impressive life, Gerry leaves behind an admirable legacy of being a brother to William (Sharon) Puckett, Bonnie Hoy and Virginia (Philip) Livermore.
Gerry was a loving and caring father to his children, Carrie (Randy) Teynor, Cassandra (Josh) Garrett and Gerry Jr. (Sara) Puckett.
He brought joy to the lives of his eight grandchildren, Abby, Bradley, Caitlyn, Hunter, Luke, Zach, Amelia and Alex.
Viewing and visitation will be held for Gerry on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, 1819 Hitler Road 1, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Masks are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Heartland Hospice of Circleville or the American Cancer Society can be made in Gerry’s memory.
Please leave fond memories of Gerry at www.schoedinger.com.