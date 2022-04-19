Laurelville - Gertrude Kempton, 96, of Laurelville passed away on April 17, 2022.
She was born on August 21, 1925 in Hocking County to Levi and Mildred (Yantes) Bigham. Gertrude was a member of Laurel Hills UMC, Pumpkin Wings, Lancaster Old Car Club and Roundtown Roamers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Orville Kempton and a sister Wavelene Parker.
Gertrude is survived by her son Mark (Vicky) Kempton, grandchildren Amber (Adam) Gooley, Terri (Corey) Calla and Traci (Aaron) Garner, great grandchildren Scotty, Gracie, Callie Jo, Tony, Lilly, Hannah, Miles.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Brian Davis officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.