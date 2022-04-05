Circleville - Gertrude Sue Crumley, 70, of Circleville, passed away on March 31, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1951 in Lockbourne, Ohio to Charles and Catherine (Altherr) Tufts.
She was a member of Lockbourne CCCU.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Faith Dick, Timothy, Bradley, Brent and John Tufts, Beatrice Bethel and Norma Hamilton.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Matthew and Christopher (Crystal) Crumley; grandchildren, Zachery (Alexis Kulp) Crumley, Paytn Crumley (Clayton Dunn), Emma Crumley (JT Kneece), Robert (Jessica) and Heath (Keyla) Fausnaugh; great-grandchildren, Robert, Alia, Jackson, Grace, Myha, Leah and Weston; siblings, Hayden "Pete" (Carol) Tufts, Joan (Dave) Erb, Ruth Thompson, Charles Tufts (John Neff Jr.); and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on April 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lockbourne Church of Christ In Christian Union.
Friends may call at the church on Monday from noon until the time of service at 2.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville in Gertrude's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gertrude S. Crumley