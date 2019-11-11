Ginger L. Rathburn

Ginger Lee Rathburn, age 71, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 peacefully at home.
She was born at home in Millport, Ohio, on Dec. 8, 1947, daughter of the late Oscar Pettibone and Elizabeth (Cramblit) Pettibone.
Ginger graduated from Teays Valley High School and was the proud owner/ operator of an in-home daycare service for over 30 years.
Survivors include her children, Melissa (Rathburn) Alloy, Tyson (Karen) Rathburn and Melinda (Rathburn) Mason; grandchildren, Elizabeth Mason, Zachary (Tami) Meyers, Ariel Monst, Tessa and Brenna Alloy, Grace and Jack Rathburn; great-grandchildren, Audrey DiSantis, Luke and Harper Monst, Noah and Sophie Mason, and Cadence Meyers.
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her entire family.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville.
The family will be observing a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers/mementos, donations may be made to Ohio Health/Berger Hospice 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
