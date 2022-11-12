Gladys Hawks Nov 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashville - Gladys L. Hawks, 87, formerly of Ashville, OH., passed away at Kobacker House, on November 10, 2022. Arrangements pending with Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, OH. Gladys Hawks To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Hawks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gladys L. Hawks Cheek Kobacker House Funeral Home Arrangement Oliver Pass Away Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville High School 1st Nine Weeks - Honor Roll One Taken To OSU Via MedFlight Following Three Car Crash Pickaway County Overwhelmingly Votes Republican Athens High School Teacher Arrested in Prostitution Sting Logan Elm offering open houses for soon to shutter schools Trending Recipes