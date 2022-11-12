Ashville - Gladys L. Hawks, 87, formerly of Ashville, OH., passed away at Kobacker House, on November 10, 2022. Arrangements pending with Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, OH. Gladys Hawks

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Hawks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

