London - Gladys L. Hawks, 87 of London, OH and formerly Ashville, passed away on November 10, 2022 at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Gladys was born on May 17, 1935 to the late Edgar and Lenna (Diehl) Turvey and was a graduate of Saltcreek High School and worked many years at the Circleville RCA.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles, son Jon, brothers Maurice and Richard, and niece Elaine. She is survived by children, Mark, Marsha and Lora. She is also survived by grandchildren Tessa (Mike Fout), Randy, Josh, Kenneth, Austin and John; great grandchildren Brandon, Zachary, Kegan and Maddy; brother Keith (Barbara) Turvey of White Plains, NY; several nieces and nephews, loving friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 19th from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 4:30 with Dr. Kevin Thomas, Pastor of The Truth Church at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Gladys L. Hawks
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Hawks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.