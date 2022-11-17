Gladys L. Hawks

London - Gladys L. Hawks, 87 of London, OH and formerly Ashville, passed away on November 10, 2022 at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Gladys was born on May 17, 1935 to the late Edgar and Lenna (Diehl) Turvey and was a graduate of Saltcreek High School and worked many years at the Circleville RCA.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Hawks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments