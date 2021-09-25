Ashville - Gladys "Susie" E. Little, 81 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville. Susie was born on March 14, 1944 to late John and Ethel (Pence) Little in Ashville. She was a graduate of Ashville High School and had worked as a Secretary for the State of Ohio.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. A Full Obituary will be posted and online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Gladys "Susie" Little
