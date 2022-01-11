Clarksburg - Glen Lewis Hunter, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 8, 2022.
Glen was born on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1936, in Hocking County, the son of the late Guy John and Elsie Maye Wynkoop Hunter.
Glen is survived by his three children, Darlene (Paul) Wood, of Clarksburg, Glen (Carolyn) Hunter Jr., of Laurelville, Tammy (Kevin) Sowers, of Amanda; six grandchildren, Misty Hunter, Jennifer Wood, Veronica (Bub) Campbell, Chris (Heather) Sowers, Brandon Hunter, Mandy Hunter; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Mason, Reed, Liam, Hunter; his siblings, Guy Hunter, of Kingston, Dorothy Sharp, of Amanda, JoAnn Corne, of Lancaster, Nancy Jackson, of Laurelville, Donna Jean Huston, of Laurelville, Susan Picklesimer, of Florida.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred, John, Howard, and George Hunter; his companion of 27 years, Patricia Rhoades; and one great-grandson, Corbin Campbell.
Glen worked and retired as a brick layer. He was an avid pool player. He was the longest and oldest member of the Circleville Pool League.
Over the years, he enjoyed baseball, bowling, golf, playing bingo, and most importantly, being surrounded by his family. Glen never met a stranger and was known to carry a conversation with anyone.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort.
Following the service, Glen will be laid to rest in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg.
Friends can visit with Glen's family at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Glen's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Glen L. Hunter