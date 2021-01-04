Glenda F. Reese (Fran), 82, formerly of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Canal Winchester Nursing and Rehab Center.
Glenda was born on Nov. 16, 1938 to the late Jacob and Georgia (Bloomfield) Fields in Logan, West Virginia.
She was number five of an eventual eight children. Glenda retired from the Coca-Cola Company and was the owner of Mama Franny’s Karaoke for over 15 years. Her love for music always followed her throughout life, starting at a very young age singing on a local Christian radio station with her sisters, to performing in local clogging events.
Her love for music was never taken from her even when Dementia/Alzheimer’s disease took her ability to communicate you could still catch her singing. Glenda never met a stranger and will be remembered as a beautiful person inside and out. It’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again.
Besides her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by her sisters, Freda Thacker, Marie Martin and Patty Cordell; brothers, Harold Fields, Larry Fields and Virgil Fields.
Glenda is survived by the “love of her life” of 60 years, husband, Charles M. Reese; her sister, Juanita Fields; daughter, Jackie L. Tiberio (Jim); sons, Ronald D. Reese (Summer) (ex-wife Lisa Blauser) and John J. Reese.
Glenda absolutely adored her 12 grandchildren, Daniel Snyder, Nicholas Reese, Mathew Reese, Justin Tiberio, Joshua Reese, Chaz Reese, Ryan Price, Brandon Price, Brooke Tiberio, Elijah Reese, Meadow Reese; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life party will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2020 at the VFW, South Bloomfield at 2 p.m.
Donations can be made on behalf of Glenda F. Reese to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Arrangements and care of family entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.