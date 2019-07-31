Glenda Mae (Melvin) Harris, age 75, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Glenda was born in Circleville, Ohio on August 1, 1943 and will return to rest in her hometown.
Glenda is survived by daughters, Hope (Dale) Wilson, Laurie (Mike) Moss, Christina Seymour, and son, Joseph (Amanda) Harris.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Doughty; parents, Clyde and Lola Melvin; brothers, Jack Melvin and Robert Melvin; and sister, Linda (Sue) Pontious.
Glenda was a fun-loving mother of five children, with 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, which includes a set of quadruplets. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Sissy" by her nieces and nephews. Glenda enjoyed large family gatherings, outdoor activities and endless laughter.
Family will welcome friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger 151 E. Main St. Circleville from 11-1 p.m.. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Mark Dettmer officiating. Burial will be at Fox Cemetery.
To honor Glenda's love for wildlife, memorial donations in her name may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary www.bpsanctuary.org or www.facebook.com/blackpineanimalsanctuary.
Please leave fond memories of Glenda at www.schoedinger.com