Circleville - Glenn Russell Yaple, 88, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021.
He was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Hallsville Ohio, to Russell and Dolores (Dresbach) Yaple.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lissa (Given) Yaple; brother-in-law, Clyde (Patty) Karshner; brother in-law and sister-in-law, John and Linda (Given) Stevenson; and brother in-law and sister-in-law, David and Lannie (Given) Argo.
He is survived by his sister, Patty Karshner; his children, G.R. (Anita) Yaple and Beth (Ray) McGuffey; grandchildren, Gina (D.J.) Roberts and Russell Yaple; great-grandchildren, Elle and Cora Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn graduated from Circleville High School in 1951 and, after serving two years in the Navy, he returned to Circleville to marry his life love, Lissa, one of the "Given Twins."
Farming was Glenn's passion, loving to see the sun rise every day, being able to work the land and fretting over the yield every season. In the 1960s, he was named Outstanding Young Farmer by the Circleville Junior Chamber of Commerce, and in 1970, he and Lissa settled on their farm in Wayne Township, with Glenn still running the combine into his early 80s. And no John Deere machinery touched his crops; he was an international harvester man to his core.
Glenn enjoyed riding motorcycles, starting with Honda dirt bikes and helping to supervise the Westfall Livestock Motorcycle 4-H club, then riding his beloved BMW on the Blue Ridge Parkway with family and friends. He was also an avid auto racing fan, attending his first Indianapolis 500 race in 1970 and his last in 2019. The only races he missed were when his children graduated from high school and college. And every football season, he and Lissa had a running bet on whose team would win; Glenn's Cleveland Browns or Lissa's Cincinnati Bengals.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville.
Burial will be private in Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Glenn Yaple