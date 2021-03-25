Lancaster - Glenna Boysel, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on March 21, 2021.
She was born on March 27, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to Carl and Opal (Stapleton) Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Boysel; children, Tracy Brown, Danny Boysel, Sylvia Chadbourne and Regina Crosby; and by siblings, Carol Garrett, Carl "Butch" Brown Jr. and Linda Craig.
Glenna is survived by her children, Penny (Jerry) Towne, Terri (Martin) Brown, Dwayne (Brenda) Whalen, Dwight and Darrin Heise, and Curtis Boysel; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Judy Nungester and Jerry Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Glenna Boysel