Glenna M. Boles, 79, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Ohio Health Berger in Circleville.
Glenna was a resident of Circleville Post Acute Care (Genesis) for a number of years.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1940 in New Lexington to the late Charles and Suzanne (Stowe) Williams.
Glenna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ashville, loved to crochet and work with arts and crafts. She also enjoyed her friends playing bingo.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Samuel Boles in 1998; grandson, Tyler Thompson; brothers, Jack and Jerry Williams, and Terry Blosser.
Survived by daughters, Karen (Rick) Patterson of New Lexington, Terri Mets, Valarie (Larry) Morris, and Anita Thompson all of Ashville; sister, Carolyn Dumolt of Junction City; grandchildren, Holly, Suzanne, Matt, Aaron, Shelly, Rachel, and Mandy; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden, Bailey, Destiny, Taylor, Peyton, Kaleb, Mason, Jimmy, Macey, and Maddy; sister-in-laws, Faye Veronesi, Peggy Radcliff, and Claudette Kearnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, John Stebelton will officiate.
Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
The family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Ashville 43103 and Harrison Twp. Firefighter Association, 3625 state Route 752, Ashville 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com