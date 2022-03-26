Circleville - (Gloria) Ann Kocher, 88, of Circleville, Ohio, died peacefully on March 23, 2022, with her daughter by her side.
She was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Circleville, Ohio, to the late John and Herma Louise Hickey.
She graduated from Circleville High School and went on to work for and retire from A&P.
Ann enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and her sharp wit and spunk will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her sister, Marilyn Marie; and her brothers, John Richard and William Hickey.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Paula (Joe) Burt; grandchildren, Tammy (Josh) Rodich, Paul Burt, and Chelsea (Michael) Jones; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Joey, Trenton, Evelyn, and Jon; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care and support they provided.
Visitation will be Monday March 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, 151 East Main St. Circleville, Ohio.
Interment to follow at Forest Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Ann's family.
