Stoutsville - Mr. Goble J. Branham, 91, of Stoutsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Rockhouse, Kentucky and was the son of the late Duvall and Delphia (Rowe) Branham and was raised by his stepfather, Hurshel Ramey.
He was a retired teacher for Logan Elm Schools and a proud Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean conflict.
He was a member of the Logan Elm Lodge #624 F. & A.M. and was a life member of the Circleville AMVETS Post #2256.
He loved to hunt and fish and was a skilled woodworker. Most importantly, he was a loving grandpa, papaw, pap, and great pa.
He is survived by his children, Beverly (Vince) Dugar, of Melbourne, Florida, Mike Branham, of Circleville, Karen (Tony) Hartley, of Circleville, and John (Jeannette) Branham, of Stoutsville; daughter in law, Elisa Peters, of Ashville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mae Spears, of Washington Court House; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty J. Branham, with whom he built a wonderful and loving family.
A graveside service with military honors conducted by AMVETS Post #2256 will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda, where a Masonic Service and a time for sharing of memories will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the A-C Alumni Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 248, Amanda, Ohio, 43102 or to ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Goble Branham