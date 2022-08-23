Circleville - Longtime Circleville resident Goldie Easter Lindsey, daughter of the late Charlie and Rosie (Nelson) Isaac passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2022. Goldie was born on April 1st, 1923, on Easter, hence her middle name. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, "Red" Atwell Lindsey, son's "Chop" Gerald Lindsey and Lionel Lindsey. She was the oldest of 10 children and preceded in death by her brothers John, Ray, Lincoln and Charles, and sisters Fay and Wilma. Goldie retired from US Steel at the age of 69 and was an active member of the Circleville community. She called Bingo at the Pickaway County Senior Center for more than 25 years and helped as a volunteer for many more, she also volunteered for The Church of the Nazarene Senior program and was a member of the Pythian Sisters for over 45 years. Goldie is survived by her sisters Martha, Dolly and brother Ralph, granddaughters Alyssa, Gina and Susan, 7 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, from 5pm until 7pm and Thursday, August 25, from 11am until 12pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St Circleville, Ohio 43113; the funeral will be held immediately after. Interment to occur at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave online condolences. Goldie Lindsey
To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.