Gordon Augustus Perrill, age 93 , of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on the 13th of January, 2021. The number 13 was his favorite number.
He was born April 2, 1927, in Pickaway County to the late Russell and Ruth Sewell Perrill.
Gordon graduated from Walnut Township High School, receiving his diploma late in 1945 as he had left for U.S. Navy basic training. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the Naval Ship USS Swearer DE-186. Gus studied agriculture at The Ohio State University after his naval service, and in 1949, he married Alberta Ann Indoe of Medina, Ohio; they met while they were students at OSU.
The couple worked together as lifelong farmers and were dedicated to their family farm in Pickaway County. They raised beef cattle, hogs and managed a corn and soybean operation. Gordon was an Honorary Chapter Farmer and supporter of the Teays Valley Vocational FFA.
“Gus” was an auctioneer, real estate broker and appraiser, and knowledgeable collector of antiques throughout his career. He was a Teays Valley School bus driver for over 35 years, the 20th Ashville Postmaster and served as a Walnut Township Clerk and Trustee for many years and as the Pickaway County Democrat Central Committee Chair.
He was a member of the State Highway Patrol Auxiliary and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Auxiliary. Gus was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ashville, and a member of the American Legion Post #730 and Nebraska Grange. Gus supported the Walnut Elementary P.T.O. and served as the auctioneer for the annual Walnut Consignment Sale Fundraiser, and played Santa Claus at the elementary for many years.
He and Ann sponsored Walnut Youth Baseball and Pickaway County 4-H. Together, they sponsored their children and grandchildren in many livestock 4-H activities. Gus was an avid gun collector and hunter, and he and Ann spent many happy times with friends and family at their cabin in Yellow Spring, West Virginia outside of Winchester, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert V. and Weimer R. Perrill; and oldest son, Michael Scott Perrill.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Indoe Perrill, married 71 years; and children, Mark (Gayle Melnick) Perrill, Christina (Joseph) Bobek, and Matthew (Beverly) Perrill; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
No visitation will be held; the family will celebrate a memorial service at a later date.
Burial will be at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ashville or to the Ashville American Legion Post 730, in Gordon’s name.
Condolences for the family may be expressed through Wellman’s Funeral Home at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.