Circleville - Grant "Ozzie" Wood, age 80, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
He was born Jan. 9, 1941, to the late Herman and Virginia Wood in Richmond Dale, Ohio.
Grant graduated from Southeastern High School where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Lee Cydrus. They were married April 18, 1961.
Grant served in the US Navy and worked at Reynolds Aluminum (Novelis) in Ashville, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being out in nature.
Grant was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis; his parents; and his brothers, Ralph, Melvin, and Herman Wood.
He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Tammy Davis and Tonya Wood; his grandchildren, Kayla (Dereck) King and Jacob (Lexi) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Rhagan, Rosin, Silo, Karis, Taygen and Torren.
Also left to mourn his passing are a special niece, Lisa (Dave) Warner; sisters-in-law, Debra (Dave) Weaver and Joy (Melvin) Wood; and brother-in-law, Tim Cydrus.
Visitation will be at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. proceeding an 11 a.m. funeral service, with military honors, officiated by JR Wood.
Burial will take place at a later date at Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice and a special thank you to Morgan Dennis for doing such an amazing job of caring for Grant as he transitioned from this world to the next to reunite with his true love, Phyllis. Grant Wood