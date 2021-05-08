Gregory Hammond

Ashville - Gregory Alan "Grizz" Hammond, 65, born June 29, 1955, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Grizz graduated from Madison Plains High School Class of 1973 and has stayed friends with many of those classmates over the years. After graduation, he farmed with his Mom and Dad on their farms in Madison and Ross Counties, Ohio. Later, he started his career as a semi-truck driver which included working for Lotsa Pop in Columbus, Ohio, and working as an independent contractor for other businesses, fellow farmers, etc. During this time, he logged 1.5 million miles cross country. Before going to work for Dist-Tran, LLC in Columbus, Ohio at the Limited Warehouse, he worked for several auto supply stores where he was able to use his mechanic expertise.
He loved working on cars and trucks and recently finished bringing a 2005 Ford Mustang back to life. For those that knew him, he was always in his cowboy boots and bib overalls while wearing his wonderful smile, and like his dad, he never met a stranger. Everywhere he went he would see someone he knew while making new friends along the way.
He loved mud running which he enjoyed with his little brother, John, before his passing in 2010. As a team they took home many trophies over the years; however, it was the friendships they built that Grizz truly treasured. Grizz loved his nieces and nephews and was very proud of their accomplishments. He was in awe of his great-nieces Corinne and Callie, and he was looking forward to getting to know his newest grandnephew and grandniece, Arthur and Annie.
Grizz is preceded in death by his parents Paul R. Hammond, and Rebecca A. (Delong) Hammond; sister Denise Houser; brother John Hammond; and great-nephew Keith Lewis.
He is survived by sister Claudia (Ted) Richardt; niece Carey (Jody) Tiernan; great-nieces Corinne and Callie Tiernan; niece Rachel (Aaron) Lewis; great-nephew Arthur Lewis; great-niece Annie Lewis; nephews Kevin (Katie) Houser, and Paul Ray Hammond.
The family would like to thank OSU/The James doctors and staff that cared for Grizz, Circleville Post-Acute Care Center for the individualized care treatment he received, and cousin Sondra and Estel for their help during this tough time, and very special friends Kevin, Gail, and Melissa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.