Circleville - Gregory Robert Hill, age 70, passed away after a four-year struggle with heart failure on Aug. 30, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1950, in Grove City, Ohio, to his parents, Robert and Betty (Inlow) Hill.
Gregory was a graduate of Grove City High School. He met the center of his world, Carrie Sue Smith, while ballroom dancing and the two wed on Aug. 19, 2006.
Gregory worked as a faithful line haul driver for MidWest Trucking for over 20 years. He loved life and possessed great vibrancy throughout his life.
He was an avid outdoorsman who also loved to travel with his family. He attended Heritage Nazarene Church for 10 years. Of all that Gregory loved in life, he loved his family most of all, especially his three sons.
Gregory was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty (Inlow) Hill; stepmother, Betty (Graham) Hill; and brother-in-law, Ray Baker.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife, Carrie S. Hill; his children, Nathan Hill, Paul Hill and Jesse Hill; his siblings, Marta Baker, Linda Sanchez, Barbara and James Shortridge; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Smith; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and of course, many friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brandi and the staff at Compassus for their wonderful care of Gregory in the last stage of his battle with heart failure.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association, 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Gregory's family. Gregory Hill