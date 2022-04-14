Gregory Self

Circleville - Gregory R. Self, 67, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Berger Hospital, Circleville, Ohio.
Gregory was born June 17, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan; a son to the late Charles H. and Neva (Massie) Self. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia (Sharp) Self.
Gregory was a 1973 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and was a retired laborer. He worked for Pine Grove Farms and loved to do wood working, fishing, and spending time with his family especially his grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry L. Corbin
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Kurt) Stewart of Ironton, Ohio and Amanda (Jacob) Shaffer of Amanda, Ohio; three grandsons, Braden Stewart, Issac Good and Jonathan Shaffer; sister, Patricia (Harry) Dillon of Gallipolis, Ohio; two brothers, Charles (Beverly) Self of Willow Wood, Ohio and Robert (Brenda) Self of Coal Grove, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the Self family with arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
