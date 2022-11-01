Laurelville - Gregory L. Starkey, 68, of Laurelville, devoted husband, dad and papaw went to be with his heavenly father on October 27, 2022. Greg was born to Robert and Eloise (Imler) Starkey. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher, his parents, brothers Robert Starkey Jr. and Melvin (Lou) Starkey and sisters Beverly Parker and Regina (Jeannie) Vanover. Greg worked for the City of Circleville Water Department until his retirement in 2006. He is survived by his wife Jeanene (Boggs) Starkey, his sons Shaun (Diana) and Ryan (Kasandra) Starkey and five wonderful grandchildren Konnor, Colton, Reese, Clay and Stella. He was proud of each and every one of them. Also survived by sisters Sondra Starkey, Pam Jones (Steve) and brothers Jerry Starkey (Rosemary) and Rodney Starkey, brother-in-law Robert Parker and sister-in-law Marlene Hampshire and several nieces and nephews. He had a personality that seemed to invite perfect strangers to start a conversation. Even if he was busy he would take the time to talk. He would just say they seemed like they needed someone to talk to. He enjoyed helping family and friends and loved Sunday when the family came to be together and have dinner. He was a Christian and enjoyed observing Gods creation, often commenting on the beautiful sunsets. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gregory Starkey
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Starkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
