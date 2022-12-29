Circleville - Guy M. Hitchcock Jr., 86, of Circleville, passed on to glory on December 25, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1936, as one of four children to Guy Hitchcock Sr. & Beatrice Church in South Kortright, NY. Guy married the love of his life, Edna (More) Hitchcock, on August 2, 1958. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Beatrice and Orlo Church, sister Doreen Bush, sons Randall Guy and Jeffrey Wayne Hitchcock, and daughter- in- law Tara Lynn Hitchcock. Guy is survived by his brother Ernie (Norma) Hitchcock and sister Marie Terbush, son Greg (Heather) Hitchcock, daughter Valerie (Spencer) Travis, and son Aaron (Regina) Hitchcock, along with loving grandchildren Melissa (Mark) Matson, Amanda (Jeremy) Jackson, Thomas Hitchcock, Maggie Hitchcock, Joshua Travis, and Zane Travis. Guy loved his grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren (Brielle, Hunter, Zachariah, and Ezekiel Matson, and Eleanor Jackson) with whom he loved to spend time and build furniture. Guy grew up farming, tapping trees for maple syrup, building houses as a carpenter, and managing building supply stores. Scripture, music, and prayer were a comfort to him throughout his health battles and he longed to be with his sweetheart in heaven since she started her eternity in heaven just six short weeks ago. As a young man, Guy's nickname was "Sonny"; it's no surprise because his smile and warm heart always lit up the room. His smile and joy are seen in his children and grandchildren. He loved farm life, hunting, horses, and was exceptionally skilled in carpentry and woodworking. The greatest accomplishment he poured into the world was his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Guy and Edna attended church between Blessed Hope Church and First Baptist in Ashville, Ohio. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103. Private Interment at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. The family is asking in lieu of flowers send donations to Hospice at Promedica, 116 Morse Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Guy M. Hitchcock Jr.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.