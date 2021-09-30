Stoutsville - Guy "Eddie" Smallwood Jr., age 64, of Stoutsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Grant Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 21, 1956 in Cirlceville, son of the late Guy and Rosemary (Boyer) Smallwood.
Eddie enjoyed being outside, fishing, hunting and farming with animals. He especially enjoyed time spent cooking out with his family.
He is survived by his brother, John (Terry Heeter) Smallwood, of Stoutsville; sister, Janet Smallwood, of Stoutsville; nieces and nephews, Douglas, Ruth (Matt), Erika (Steven), Chelsey (Charles), Hannah, Matt, Minnie (Ronald), Alexandra, Nicholas; great-nieces and nephews, Zaley, Nevaeh, Miley, Josh, Tinsley, Noah, and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his horse, Brownie.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 West Main Street, Amanda.
Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Masks will be available for those who prefer to wear them.
Friends may make contributions directly to the family to assist with Eddie's expenses.
Please visit www.taylortheller.com to view Eddie's online guestbook and tribute video. Guy Smallwood