H. Neil Davis, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Janet Davis; parents, Glenn and Veral Davis; brothers, Glenn Earl, Gordon, Russ (Jeri), Lloyd (Sharon); in-laws, Dick Smith, Genie and Margaret Alkire, Charles and Katie Mustine.
Neil is survived by his children, Mike (Mandi), Jeff (Caroline), Debby (Kelly) Robinson; grandchildren, Katie (Michael) Eisman, Emily (Zac) Currence, Alex (David Crooms) Davis, Jadee, Turner, Skylar, Ali-Ann, Brady Davis; great-grandchildren, Alius Crooms and Parker Eisman; sisters-in-law, Violet, Mary Loraine, Jean Smith; and he remained close to his former daughter-in-law, Michelle Davis Deane.
Neil was a farmer at heart enjoying working the land and retired from Dupont after many years of service as their transportation manager. Until the age of 89, Neil worked at the Kroger store where he greeted everyone with a smile and kind word. He was past president of the Lions Club and a former volunteer firefighter.
Neil was very proud of his military service during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, loved working in his yard, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, happy whistling and contagious smile.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery 1819 Hitler Road 1, Circleville, Ohio at 11:30 a.m.
