Ashville - H. Roger Counts 82 of Ashville, OH passed away Thurs. May 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Carter County, KY to the late Cecil and Dexter (Brown) Counts. Roger retired after 30 years for General Motors, Delphi in Columbus and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He liked to horse trade and buy and sell saddles. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Roger drove many miles taking his granddaughter Tiffany to 4-H and livestock competitions with her goats.
He was preceded by his wife Ava in 2013 and infant sons, Rodney Dwayne and Roger David. Survived by his daughters Linda (John) Corbett and Tammy Sunday; sisters, Myrtle Suttles, Judy Barker, and Jean (John) Bush; grandchildren, Misty (Kristy) Baxter-Ellis, Rodney (Wendi) Jude, Roger Alan Sunday and Tiffany Sunday; great grandchildren, Tim Tipton, Tyler Jude, Nikki Tipton, Dakota Baxter-Ellis; great great grandchild Hayden Michael; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; a special family friend Christy Bowen, and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 9th, 4pm-7pm at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Tues. May 10th, 2022, with Pastor Dave Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Circleville.