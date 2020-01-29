On the morning of Jan. 22, 2020, Hadley Jo Picklesimer, the precious baby daughter of Kaitlyn (Downs) Picklesimer and Clinton Picklesimer passed away peacefully in her sleep after only 24 days of life.
The twin baby girls Hadley Jo and Kessa Jean Picklesimer were born on Dec. 30, 2020 at Berger Hospital in Circleville, Ohio. With their birth came a light unlike any other. A light that could dispel even the darkest of nights.
Although her life was so short, baby Hadley instilled a lifetime of joy into the hearts of her mother and father with every beautiful smile.
Waiting for her in Heaven is her nana, Christen (Rosie) Downs, who will love and care for her until the day comes when her mommy and daddy can be with her once again.
She is survived by her parents, Kaitlyn and Clinton Picklesimer; her twin sister, Kessa Jean Picklesimer; her big brother and sister, Jackson Picklesimer and Rowan Detty; her grandparents ,Scott and Nancy Picklesimer and Twana Goble; her great-grandmother, Barbara Leatherwood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service will be held by invitation only. Those invited will be contacted with information on when and where.
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
