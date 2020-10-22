Harley James Hinton “Jim”, age 84 of Howell, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Born Feb. 14, 1936 in Darbyville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cyrus M. and the late Bessie Mae (Furniss) Hinton. A Howell resident for the past 36 years, Jim was always the strong silent type. He was a man who loved to tinker and spent countless hours working on whatever he could get his hands on. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, and one of his favorite things to do was to split wood by hand. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, and could toast the perfect marshmallow every time. Jim liked to spend free time working on puzzles.
He grew up in Darbyville, Ohio and moved to Michigan in 1967. Jim retired from Detroit Diesel in 1998 after over 30 years and attended Fellowship Bible Church in Hartland.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, four brothers, two sisters and one son, Harley (Denise) of Ohio. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; his children, Cheryl, Terry (Kim) of Ohio, Jamie, John (Cynthia), Scott (Marcia), Jeff (Cindy) of Michigan; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to the American Lung Association.