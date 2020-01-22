Harold “Lanny” Adams passed peacefully at home on Jan. 16, 2020 after a very brief battle with cancer in the arms of his loving wife, Betsy M. Adams (nee Lovensheimer).
Harold is survived by his mother, Juanita June Sizemore (nee Smith), Tarlton, Ohio; sisters, Sandy Urich (nee Adams), Circleville, and Ruth Davis (Rick), Pagosa Springs, Coloradp; daughter, Tracy M. Woods (Jack), Port Salerno, Florida; granddaughters, Emily Clarice Woods, Chicago, Illinois, Katheryn Mae Woods; niece, Niccole Jacoben, Valley Glenn, California; nephew, Joe Stevenson (Allyssa), Wadsworth Ohio, Steve Adams (Lisa), Columbus.
Harold was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School and attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. Harold was retired after 35 years with General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville, Ohio. Harold was an avid and excellent billiards player and a Charter Member of Station House #81 Retirement Club in Commercial Point, Ohio. With a quick wit, but quiet demeanor, he was always thinking of others and an incredibly loving, husband, son, brother, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by anyone who had the extreme pleasure of knowing him. He’s on an extended “radio check.”
There will be a Celebration of Life at Station House #81, 11 Front Street, Commercial Point, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with both adult and other beverages and hors d’oeuvres being served.
