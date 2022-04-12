Harold E. "Gene" Timmons

Ashville - Harold "Gene" E. Timmons, 90, of Ashville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Gene was born on July 26, 1931 to the late Harold E. and Ethel (Welch) Timmons in Ashville. He was retired from the Maintenance Dept. at Circle Plastics. Gene loved gardening and lawnmowing and his dog Bolt.
Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by wife Anna L. (Allen) Timmons in 2013; sons Danny and Steve; brothers Ovid and Mac Timmons; sisters Florence McFarland and Maxine Dixon; half-brother Forney Harper.
Gene is survived by children Ron (Tammy) Timmons, Jack (Rose) Timmons and Pamela Carroll; brother Ernest (Roberta) Timmons; sisters Patty Doyle and Betty Young; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, April 14th at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Ashville CCCU, 420 Long St. Ashville, 43103 with Pastors Don Blankenship and Howard Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ashville CCCU. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
