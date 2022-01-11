South Perry - Harold "Pete" Karr, of South Perry, Ohio, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 from a long battle with COPD.
Pete was an Army Veteran.
He was born Sept. 2, 1936 to Jeanette (Kline) Karr and Fredrick H. "Jake" Karr.
Pete retired in 1997 from General Electric Logan glass plant after 36 years of service. Pete also farmed with his son on Karr Family Farm in South Perry.
He was a member of Laurel Valley Grange for many years and always helped with their fish fries. Pete was always helpful with his children and grandchildren with their 4-H projects. He was a fan of Logan Elm volleyball and basketball throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene "Hen" Karr, Albert "Abe" Karr; sisters, Baby Janice Karr, Margaret Rose Karr, Deloris "Dot" Karr; daughter-in-law, Amy Karr; and granddaughters, Chelsea Rose Karr, Kealee Ann Puckett; grandparents, Barney and Etta Kline, Lee and Myrtle Karr; and foster-mother, Jenny "Peacher" Hartsough, who raised him after his mother's death in 1945.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Stahr Karr; and children, Suellen (Craig) Riddle, Jeff (Deanna) Karr and Pam (Gary) Puckett; grandchildren, Bree Riddle, Bryce (Miles) Wright, Lyenya (Jason) Conrad, Natashia (Ben) Neal, Treaver (Megan) Karr, Shelby (Will) Minshall and Maggie Puckett; nine great-grandchildren, Brynn Snavely, Karlee Snavely, Harper Wright, Elliott Wright, Lenyx "Jake" Conrad, Olivia Neal, Isla Karr, Oakland Karr and Rhett Karr.
He is also survived by his sisters, Ruth Tatman, Adelphi, Ohio, and Mary Alice "Sally" Vanlear, of Verona, Virginia; and a cousin, Dave Karr, who was more like a brother to Pete.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Williams officiating.
Burial will follow in Olive Cemetery, South Perry.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Laurelville on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Harold Karr