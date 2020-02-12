Harold L. Reed

Harold “Bub” Lloyd Reed, 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio to the late Ernest and Lottie (Whaley) Reed on March 27, 1936.
Harold worked for Sonoco for more than 30 years. He enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with family and fishing. Harold was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Along with his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his stepson, Lee Harrison, and sisters, Hazel Dolinger and Joann Garrett.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Harrison-Reed; children, Chad (Kristin) Reed and Cathy (Chuck, Jr.) Wellman; stepchildren, Renee (Scott) Kennedy and Gail (Tony) Creed; grandchildren, Kennedy Reed, Harper Reed, Alyia Creed, Takeo Creed, Garrett Kennedy, Gannon Kennedy and Reagan Harrison; siblings, Elmer Reed, Charles “Toot” (Connie) Reed, Barbara Brown and Rita “Bootsie” (Mike) Keenan; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family will welcome friends Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 10-12 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Chaplain Jim Ferrell will be officiating.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Berger Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice.
Please leave fond memories of Harold at www.schoedinger.com.