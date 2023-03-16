Circleville - Harold Lee Sheets, Sr., 80, of Circleville, passed 2:53 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 in Ohio Health Berger, Circleville, Ohio, unexpectedly.
He was born April 26, 1942, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Charles and Lousie Bell Sheets. On July 28, 1965, he married the former Linda Brust who survives.
Also surviving are children, Harold (Elizabeth) Sheets, Jr., of Chillicothe, Kim (Mark) Hollingshead, of Chillicothe and Rodney Sheets, of Circleville; grandchildren, Cheryl (Josh) Varnedor, of North Carolina, Matt (Christa) Hollingshead, of Massieville, Jonathan David Sheets, of Chillicothe and Michael Sheets, of Chillicothe; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Sheets; two sisters and seven brothers.
In 2006, Harold retired from Mead Paper where he had worked for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish and enjoyed farming. Harold was a member of AMVETS Post 2256 and the American Legion Post 134. Above all, he was a great father to his children. Harold will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery, Circleville, OH where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Circleville AMVETS Post 2256 Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Harold Lee Sheets, Sr.
