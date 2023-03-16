Harold Lee Sheets, Sr.

Circleville - Harold Lee Sheets, Sr., 80, of Circleville, passed 2:53 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 in Ohio Health Berger, Circleville, Ohio, unexpectedly.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Sheets, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments